Politics
March 22, 2017 2:06 am
Updated: March 22, 2017 2:07 am

Oklahoma senator charged with child prostitution once pushed bill to ban fetuses in food

By Staff The Associated Press

This undated photo provided by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office in Norman Okla., shows Ralph Shortey.

Cleveland County Sheriff's Office via AP
A A

A Republican state senator from Oklahoma City charged with child prostitution once proposed a bill to ban the use of human fetuses in food.

According to his attorney, Sen. Ralph Shortey plans to resign Wednesday after being accused of soliciting sex from a 17-year-old boy. Police in Moore arrested Shortey earlier this month after finding him with the boy in a hotel room.

Shortey was best-known within the state capitol for proposing eccentric pieces of legislation. The fetus bill drew national ridicule in 2012, and he’d also proposed a measure that would allow property owners to shoot down drones. Many colleagues also said he was a bit of an outsider in the Senate.

Fellow GOP Sen. David Holt said he wasn’t aware of Shortey having any friends in the chamber.

READ MORE: Charges loom for Oklahoma senator found with teen in motel

Shortey is expected to make an initial court appearance later this week.

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
child prostitution ralph shortey
oklahoma ralph shortey
prostitution ralph shortey
ralph shortey
ralph shortey child prostitution
ralph shortey oklahoma
ralph shortey prostitution
ralph shortey senator
senator ralph shortey child prostitution

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News