Oklahoma senator charged with child prostitution once pushed bill to ban fetuses in food

A Republican state senator from Oklahoma City charged with child prostitution once proposed a bill to ban the use of human fetuses in food.

According to his attorney, Sen. Ralph Shortey plans to resign Wednesday after being accused of soliciting sex from a 17-year-old boy. Police in Moore arrested Shortey earlier this month after finding him with the boy in a hotel room.

Shortey was best-known within the state capitol for proposing eccentric pieces of legislation. The fetus bill drew national ridicule in 2012, and he’d also proposed a measure that would allow property owners to shoot down drones. Many colleagues also said he was a bit of an outsider in the Senate.

Fellow GOP Sen. David Holt said he wasn’t aware of Shortey having any friends in the chamber.

Shortey is expected to make an initial court appearance later this week.