Pair charged after rifle drawn during Edmonton parking lot dispute

A man and woman have been charged following a bizarre series of events that reportedly included a thrown slurpee and a rifle in a south Edmonton parking lot Monday evening.

At around 5:30 p.m., police were called to a complaint at a parking lot in the area of Calgary Trail and G.A. MacDonald Avenue, just south of 42 Avenue.

Police said the driver of a white Chevrolet Suburban pulled out a rifle and waved it in the air after the driver of a Ford truck threw a slurpee at the Suburban.

The Suburban drove away and was later pulled over by police. Officers arrested the driver on an outstanding warrant.

When police searched the vehicle, officers found three knives, a loaded Winchester rifle, an unloaded SKS rifle, a prohibited SKS magazine and several other rounds of ammunition, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release Tuesday afternoon.

Stacey Aaron Trotter, 31, has since been charged with 12 firearm-related offences and one count of breach of recognizance.

Police said the passenger of the vehicle, 29-year-old Jocelyn O’Connor, was charged with eight firearm-related offences and one count of breach of recognizance.

The driver of the Ford was not charged.