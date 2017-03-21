billboard vandalism
March 21, 2017

Dispute over proposed park in south Okanagan gets nasty

South Okanagan Similkameen National Park Network
RCMP have been contacted after a big, roadside billboard supporting a controversial project in the south Okanagan-Similkameen was vandalized.

The billboard supports the national park concept in the south Okanagan-Similkameen.

It’s believed the vandalism occurred some time between Sunday evening and early Monday morning. Vandals used a chainsaw to cut down the billboard.

Doreen Olson, a co-ordinator with the South Okanagan-Similkameen National Park Network, says the act of vandalism is an expensive one.  She says the sign cost more than $2,000 and it will now be another $3,000 to re-construct it putting the total cost at around $5,000.

The sign had been erected four days earlier on private property along highway 3 near Cawston.

The South Okanagan-Similkameen National Park Network will be organizing a work party to replace and rebuild the billboard structure.

 

 

 
