Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast
Wednesday, March 22, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:
A southerly flow associated with a low moving across the Central Interior today will keep a slight of a shower in the forecast, however sunny breaks will also be possible.
A greater chance of sun is on deck tomorrow, before the next low moves in from the southwest on Friday with more showers.
Today’s daytime high range: 6 to 11C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
