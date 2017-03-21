Okanagan boy makes false 911 calls

RCMP are using a series of false calls to 9-1-1 by an Okanagan boy as a reminder to take the emergency line seriously.

Last Tuesday, police and fire dispatchers received at least three calls from a Penticton boy alerting them to a number of false emergencies. In the first call, the boy told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that the Penticton airport was being robbed. In the second call, he claimed that there was a fire and in the third 9-1-1 phone call, the boy said his mother was injured in a fall.

Police say after about 40 minutes of the boy misleading emergency services personnel, the 6-year-old boy was located at a Penticton home. He was in the care of his grandfather, who was unaware of the mischievous calls.

Police say they had a long discussion with the boy about the 9-1-1 emergency call system and the implications of making false reports.