COMMENTARY: Don’t get too excited about Kaepernick and RG3

Is it June yet?

The phrase is a popular one among CFL fans, and one you will see pop up on social media from time to time during the six-month-long off-season.

Hardcore CFL fans crave any kind of news about their favourite teams, and the league, over the winter and spring months.

So it came to no one’s surprise that news out of Hamilton this week got a bunch of people excited, for no good reason, really.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added NFL quarterbacks Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III to their negotiation list.

Every CFL team has a negotiation list, or neg list, filled with non-CFLers.

If a player looks north, and they’re on a neg list, they can only negotiate a contract with that team.

So while it is fun to think about having Zach Collaros, Colin Kaepernick, RG3 and Johnny Manziel all on the same roster in Hamilton, it’s flat out not going to happen.

I have a better chance of signing a contract to play with the Ticats.

Okay, that’s not true, but the odds are still extremely slim.

So have fun dreaming about the ultimate fantasy roster… but it will only be a fantasy.