Temperature rise could result in overland flooding in some Winnipeg neighbourhoods

WINNIPEG — Melting snow and fluctuating temperatures have left backyards covered in ice, but it’s the aftermath that could do the most damage.

“When the ground water has nowhere to go it sits on top, it will find a crack in your home and can make its way into your basement, damage your carpet and your walls,” Tyler Whitlaw with Ontime Group said.

Residents in River Heights told Global News they’ve been chipping away at the built up ice in their backyards and on the sidewalk with a shovel.

“Otherwise it will turn into a lake on our street,” Gail MacAulay said.

Whitlaw recommends getting ahead of this spring worry. He suggests residents grade their lot in the summer, or dig a trench so that the water flows away from their home.

“If you have a deep puddle like I have in my own backyard you can set a pump in it when it’s warm enough to be melted, and then the water will make its way out around the hose,” Whitlaw said.

He also warns with the amount of snow we had this winter, there is a higher risk of overland flooding.