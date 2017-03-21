Winnipeg police searching for missing 83-year-old man
A A
WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police are concerned for 83-year-old Jules Prefontaine’s well-being who has been missing since early Tuesday afternoon.
Prefontatine was last seen in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry area.
He is described as standing 5’10” with a medium build and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue and grey zip-up sweater with a blue shirt underneath, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Prefontaine’s whereabouts are asked to contact Winnipeg police at 1-204-986-6250.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.