Winnipeg police searching for missing 83-year-old man

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police are concerned for 83-year-old Jules Prefontaine’s well-being who has been missing since early Tuesday afternoon.

Prefontatine was last seen in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry area.

He is described as standing 5’10” with a medium build and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue and grey zip-up sweater with a blue shirt underneath, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Prefontaine’s whereabouts are asked to contact Winnipeg police at 1-204-986-6250.