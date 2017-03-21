John Oakley Show – Tuesday March 21, 2017

A great day for talk radio, but soon you may not be able to listen in from a plane!

US and UK ban cabin laptops on some inbound flights

The US and UK are banning laptops from cabin baggage on flights from certain countries in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as Turkey. Security expert David Harris joins the Oakley show and says that he is surprised this measure was not taken much sooner.

READ MORE: Canada reviewing threats that prompted US, UK electronics travel ban

Photographer shares pictures of women online without consent

A Toronto man Ren Bostelaar, an amateur photographer, married father and blogger is accused of sharing revealing photos and contact information of women. One of the women, Sophia Sadoughi who’s Snapchat username was shared on 4chan, joins the Oakley show and says her trust was violated.

READ MORE: Police investigate after woman alleges Toronto photographer posted nude photos without consent

Sue-Ann Levy

Friend of the Oakley Show joins us at her new time 4:43PM brings her City Hall expertise. Today she talks about cheat sheets and police bans.

READ MORE: Pride Toronto votes to remove police floats, marches from parade

Topics worthy of discussion

Today the panel takes on ethical chicken, electronics bans, homework and online creeps.

Rocco Rossi — CEO of Prostate Cancer Canada and formal mayoral candidate

Elissa Freeman – is a Public Relations strategist and PR and Pop Culture Media Expert.

Anthony Furey – National columnist for Sun papers