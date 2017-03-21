Philippe Couillard blasts Maclean’s article that calls Quebec ‘pathologically alienated’

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is taking a very dim view of an article in Maclean’s that depicts the province as a “pathologically alienated and low-trust society.”

READ MORE: Quebec opposition parties call for transport minister’s resignation after Highway 13 pile-up

The piece was written by Andrew Potter, director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada.

It states the events surrounding the recent massive snowstorm that saw 300 cars stranded overnight on a major Montreal highway reveal a malaise that is eating away at the foundations of Quebec society.

READ MORE: Massive pile-up on Highway 13 strands hundreds of drivers overnight

Potter says there is an absence of solidarity in the province in so many different ways.

WATCH BELOW: Drivers stranded overnight

That prompted Couillard to lambaste the article as deplorable and based on prejudice.

READ MORE: Snowstorm wreaks havoc on Quebec highways

Potter later wrote on his Facebook page he regrets what he called errors and exaggerations in his article and that he went too far in his description of Quebec society as alienated.