Anne Frank Center demands Tim Allen apologize for Nazi Germany comment on ‘Kimmel’

By Jordan Appugliesi via ETCanada.com

Tim Allen is still in hot water after his controversial comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week.

The comedian is now facing a rebuke from the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect after he joked during his Friday appearance on the show about being a Republican in Hollywood.

“You gotta be real careful around here, you know,” said Allen. “You’ll get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes. It’s like ’30s Germany.”

Steven Goldstein, the executive director of the center, made it very clear in a post on the non-profit’s Facebook page that Allen’s comments were not being ignored.

“Tim, have you lost your mind?” Goldstein said. “No one in Hollywood today is subjecting you or anyone else to what the Nazis imposed on Jews in the 1930s,” he continued. Allen has yet to apologize.

Read the full Facebook post below:

