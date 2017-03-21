Retails sales up 3.7% in Saskatchewan during January

Retail sales in Saskatchewan were up in January.

Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that sales increased by 3.7 per cent from December, the second-largest increase among the provinces.

On a year-over-year basis, retails sales were up 6.0 per cent.

The total dollar value of sales was $1.65 billion.

Nationally, retail sales rose 2.2 per cent between December and January and was up 4.5 per cent from January 2016.

Statistics Canada reported sales across the country were up in 10 of 11 subsectors, spurred by an increase in motor vehicle and parts dealers.