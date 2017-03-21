New Health Sciences Centre to be built at OK College

A major addition has been announced to Okanagan College.

On Tuesday morning, Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson made a funding announcement of $18.9 million that will allow the college to build a new Health Sciences Centre.

“Strong fiscal planning by the B.C. government means that new infrastructure is being built at post-secondary campuses in the Okanagan,” Thomson said. “These projects support students who are building a future through education and creating family-supporting jobs.”

The Ministry of Advanced Education says the new facility will ensure that Okanagan College continues to train students for health science careers that are in demand throughout the province.

The 30,000 square-foot Health Sciences Centre will be an integrated learning centre that will include programs such as practical nursing, pharmacy technician, human service worker and early childhood education.

“The Health Sciences Centre has been a high priority for Okanagan College and today’s announcement is welcome news for thousands of students who will have the opportunity to acquire the skills and knowledge they need to advance their careers in health and social development,” Okanaan College President Jim Hamilton said. “The new building will be constructed to meet high standards of sustainability and will provide a modern learning space for students who will become an integral part of our province’s work force.”

The provincial government is contributing $15.4 million towards the project while Okanagan College will put in $3.5 million toward the construction of the new facility.