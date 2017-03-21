Environment
Hamilton raccoon rabies epidemic could take 5 years to end

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to resume vaccine bait drop over Hamilton this year.

Hamilton’s Associate Medical Officer of Health predicts it will take three to five years to wipe out the raccoon rabies epidemic in the region.

Dr. Jessica Hopkins says it will take that long for vaccines to effectively work their way through the wild animal population.

She adds that the Ministry of Natural Resources will be continuing its bait-drop program over the city this year, as it works to circulate the vaccine.

In the meantime, residents are reminded to stay clear of wild animals.

Since 2015, the city’s board of health has heard that 221 animals have tested positive for rabies in Hamilton.

That includes 139 raccoons, 80 skunks, one fox and a cat.

