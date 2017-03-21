‘Hockey Wives’ star Maripier Morin talks Season 3 on Global News Morning

Quebec media personality Maripier Morin joined Global’s Laura Casella and Kim Sullivan Tuesday to talk about the upcoming third season of “Hockey Wives.”

“It wasn’t a secret for anybody that I always wanted to work in English,” Morin said.

“It’s a way for me to get known.”

She is engaged to former Montreal Canadien left-winger Brandon Prust, who was traded to the Vancouver Canucks during the show’s emotional first season.

The trade happened soon after the couple got engaged.

The couple went on to forge a long-distance relationship, which was featured in the second season of “Hockey Wives.”

By the finale, Prust hadn’t been offered a renewed NHL contract.

He then transferred to play professionally in Germany, taking their relationship across international waters.

Jokingly, Morin acknowledged that the distance from Montreal to Nürnberg, where Prust currently plays, isn’t much farther than travelling to Vancouver.

“It actually happened to be an amazing opportunity for him,” she said.

“He’s so happy, he’s doing so well over there. You’re going to have the chance to see it in season three.”

Season three of Hockey Wives begins April 19.