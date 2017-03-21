Close call for West Kelowna family

Fire officials say a defective space heater is to blame for a house fire in West Kelowna early Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to a residence in the 1400 block of West Kelowna Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. after the occupants reported a space heater had caught fire. The flames spread to nearby furniture but the residents managed to put them out before crews arrived.

“When the first Engine arrived, they found smoke showing from the front of a two-story single family residence. The residents informed the first arriving crew they were alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms and had successfully knocked it down with two fire extinguishers,” assistant fire chief, Darren Lee said.

“West Kelowna firefighters stretched an attack line to the front door of the home but never had to operate the hose inside the home. Firefighters were able to remove several pieces of damaged furniture from the home and overhaul them in the front yard. The area of ignition received minor fire damage, however, smoke damage was prevalent throughout the main living areas of the home.”

Lee said the two residents escaped unharmed and are in the care of Emergency Support Services.