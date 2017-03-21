Emergency vehicles light up Saskatchewan highways to raise safety awareness

Emergency vehicles lit up the side of some Saskatchewan highways on Monday evening.

It was part of a rally to raise public awareness about the dangers of working on the side of the road.

The rally was prompted by the death of tow truck driver Courtney Schaefer earlier this month.

Schaefer was killed in a crash on Highway 22 near Gerald that involved a semi-tractor trailer, two other vehicles and his tow truck on March 7.

Police, fire and ambulance services joined tow truck drivers with their lights on.

“People don’t recognize the dangers that we face every time we get into our truck and head out on the highway,” Harvey Britton, vice-president of the Roadside Responders Association of Saskatchewan, said.

“I myself have a family, I have sons that work for me that drive tow trucks, we all just want to get home safe.”

Drivers are required by law to slow to 60 kilometres an hour when passing a tow truck with its lights on.