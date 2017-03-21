1 person dead after crash north of London

A two-vehicle crash north of London has claimed one life and left at least one person with serious injuries, according to Middlesex OPP.

Officers say the collision happened at approximately 7:54 a.m. Tuesday on Adelaide St. near Fifteen Mile Rd.

Cst. Liz Melvin tells AM980 a silver pick-up truck was travelling south when it collided with a silver mini-van in the northbound lane.

The driver of the mini-van died as a result of the crash while the driver of the truck was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. They’re currently listed in critical condition.

Both individuals were the sole occupants of the vehicles.

No information about the either of the people involved has been released at this time.

Speaking from the scene earlier in the morning in a live post to Periscope, Sgt. Dave Rektor commented that it had been a foggy morning in the region.

“Coming to this crash site, I drove through a lot of fog,” Rektor said in a live post to Periscope. “Be mindful of that, slow down, do your part to make sure you get to where you need to go safely.”

When asked if the weather conditions played a role in the crash, Cst. Melvin said she couldn’t confirm it at this time.

“That will be one of the contributing factors that will be evaluated by the technical traffic collision investigators,” she said.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and Middlesex OPP are asking drivers to avoid Adelaide St. near Fifteen Mile Rd., which is currently blocked off.

While the exact reopening time of the roadway is unknown, Melvin said she anticipated it would remain closed until the early afternoon.

With files from Natalie Lovie and Travis Dolynny