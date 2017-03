Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto

Toronto’s Acting Medical Officer of Health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for Tuesday as the temperature is expected to fall to -12C this evening.

The advisory is issued when the temperature is forecast to reach -15C or colder, or with a wind chill of -20 or colder.

The Medical Officer of Health has issued an Extreme Cold Weather Alert for Toronto. More info: https://t.co/xUtZmISSh8 — Toronto PublicHealth (@TOPublicHealth) March 21, 2017

The alert triggers cold weather services for homeless people, including TTC tokens for people to get to shelter, increased street outreach, and a direction to shelters to relax any service restrictions in place.

Extreme cold weather drop-ins will be opened by 3 p.m. on the day the alert is called and closed by noon on the day the alert is cancelled.

The public is encouraged to check on vulnerable friends, neighbours and family to ensure they are safe as the weather conditions change.

The temperature in Toronto is expected to rise to a high of -3C on Wednesday but drops again to a low of -9C later in the evening.