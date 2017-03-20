Saskatchewan First Nations Science Fair held at Prairieland Park

The ninth annual Saskatchewan First Nations Science Fair kicked off Monday at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon.

Aboriginal students from grades 6 to 12 had the choice of showcasing science and math from a traditional indigenous knowledge or Western perspective or both.

“This is an opportunity for our First Nations kids to experience the thrill of discovery, and the satisfaction of coming to a better understanding of a subject by testing your hypothesis,” Bobby Cameron, chief of Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), said.

“These projects help develop skills they’re going to use for the rest of their lives.”

Around 130 young science ambassadors from across the province were invited to represent their schools. The top four students will compete in a Canada-wide science fair.

FSIN said its education and training secretariat helps to organize an average of 30 mobile science symposiums annually at First Nation schools.

“It is vital for our youth to complete their education in the area of science and technologies. Education is the key to building healthier people and communities,” Cameron said.

“The FSIN is proud of our young people as they apply their inherent and treaty right to education when embarking on meaningful careers.”

The Saskatchewan First Nations Science Fair continues Tuesday.