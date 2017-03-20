Edmonton’s first aerial playground takes shape

At 15 metres tall, Snow Valley Ski Club’s aerial obstacle course towers over the landscape.

The mammoth project has reached the halfway mark, according to onsite workers. They arrived from Germany just over a week ago.

“We’ll have a coal car you’ll have to go through from the Whitemud Coal Company. For Rainbow Valley Campground, we’ll have a great big rainbow as well as a trailer we’ll have hoisted up,” said Tim Dea, marketing and communications manager with the Snow Valley Ski Club and Rainbow Valley Campground.

There are three levels and more than 100 challenges for thrill-seekers to tackle. The adult-sized jungle gym can accommodate 120 people at once.

Climbers are equipped with safety harnesses so they can step, straddle and swing their way from one obstacle to the next.

British Columbia-based KristallTurm North America is the manufacturer behind the course. They have installed similar ones in Europe and throughout the United States.

The one being built in Edmonton is the first of its kind for the city and Canada.

“We figure we have about 17,000 people stay here [Rainbow Valley Campground] over a typical summer. We expect another 12,000 visitors to do climbing,” Dea said.

The cost of the project is pegged at $1.6 million. Snow Valley Ski Club will cover the full amount.

It officially opens May 20.