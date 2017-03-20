Regina students participate in consultations ahead of federal budget

In advance of Wednesday’s federal budget, a nationwide mock student survey on the budget revealed a majority of students believe the government should make debt reduction a key priority.

According to the 2017 student budget consultation, 66 per cent of the more than 7,000 students surveyed said they wanted a commitment from government to reduce the debt.

Almost half believe the budget should be balanced at any cost. As well, the topic of post-secondary education was top of mind for students.

In Regina, dozens of high school students from Dr. Martin LeBoldus school participated in the budget consultations.

Teacher Lyle Morley said students had to focus on a variety of issues about the federal budget, and answer questions related to that.

“The question is should we focus on paying off the deficit more, or just keep putting money into all the services we have now. They have to consider issues like that,” Morley said.

Morley said by being engaged, the consultations are a good way for students to learn more about politics and the decisions that affect them.

The consultations are a snapshot of students’ attitudes and perceptions about where the federal government spends their money.

“When I talk to my class, I talk to them about being civically competent. I want them to vote first of all, because not many young people vote,” Morley said.

“Understand what party they agree with, understand what their own personal beliefs are, so I think this helps them do that.”

Grade 12 student Mackenzie Darling said a key priority for her is post-secondary education, and believed more money should be invested into it.

“I personally think we should focus more on youths… our generation is the ones that are going to lead this country, so we need to have a good solid foundation,” she said.

Another Grade 12 student, Adrian Chevalier, said the consultations gave him a better appreciation in understanding the country’s financial outlook.

“I think for the class in general, just knowing what’s going on, being informed. How things in our country work, and also, knowing the challenges, and the roadblocks,” Chevalier said.

“Being in the know is the most important and biggest thing for me.”