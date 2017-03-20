Teen airlifted to southern Alberta hospital after snowmobile crash

A 14-year-old boy is recovering in hospital with “significant, but non-life threatening injuries” after he was injured in a snowmobile crash south of Crowsnest Pass on Monday, RCMP said.

Police said officers were notified of a crash in the Lost Creek area just before noon. Mounties were joined by members of Pincher Creek Fire Services, Pincher Creek and Kananaskis Search and Rescue Teams along with conservation officers as they headed to the scene.

Because of the extent of the boy’s injuries and the remoteness of the backcountry area where the collision occurred, Mounties said the boy had to be airlifted to Pincher Creek Health Centre by STARS air ambulance.

The RCMP did not say if the boy was operating the snowmobile or if he was a passenger. They also did not say what the snowmobile collided with.