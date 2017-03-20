Canada
March 20, 2017 7:19 pm

Teen airlifted to southern Alberta hospital after snowmobile crash

By Online journalist  Global News

File photo.

Global News
A A

A 14-year-old boy is recovering in hospital with “significant, but non-life threatening injuries” after he was injured in a snowmobile crash south of Crowsnest Pass on Monday, RCMP said.

Police said officers were notified of a crash in the Lost Creek area just before noon. Mounties were joined by members of Pincher Creek Fire Services, Pincher Creek and Kananaskis Search and Rescue Teams along with conservation officers as they headed to the scene.

Because of the extent of the boy’s injuries and the remoteness of the backcountry area where the collision occurred, Mounties said the boy had to be airlifted to Pincher Creek Health Centre by STARS air ambulance.

The RCMP did not say if the boy was operating the snowmobile or if he was a passenger. They also did not say what the snowmobile collided with.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Crowsnest Pass
Crowsnest Pass RCMP
Lost Creek
Pincher Creek
Pincher Creek Health Centre
Snowmobile Crash
snowmobiling
STARS Air Ambulance

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News