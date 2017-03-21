Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, March 20, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

The next round of precipitation will start to invade the BC Southern Interior today. Afternoon freezing levels will be near 1500m with snow for mountain passes and showers for the valleys.

The precipitation will linger into tomorrow before a brief break on Thursday. On Friday another weather system will push inland with valley showers and mountain snow.

Today’s daytime high range: 5 to 11C

