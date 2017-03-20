Conflicting reports on new West Island train service

Depending on who you ask, it may be a little confusing to determine whether service will increase or not on the AMT’s Deux Montagnes line.

Quebec research group IRIS recently published a report claiming there will be less capacity on the train line under La Caisse’s new REM electric train.

The research group concludes the REM capacity will be 6,000 passengers compared to 7,200 currently during the 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. rush hour. But a spokesperson for La Caisse refutes the claim.

In an email to Global News, La Caisse claims the passenger capacity under the REM will almost double on the Deux-Montagnes line compared to the existing AMT service during morning rush hour.

Regardless, some are calling for new double-decker trains be added to the line instead of building a whole new network.

“Coming in and completely taking out that line and replacing it by a new line that has less capacity that’s going to cost a fortune is a solution to a non-existent problem,” Montreal city councillor Justine McIntyre told Global News.

The minister responsible for greater Montreal says more trains mean more capacity.

“The objective is to increase the quality of services. Frequency will be much higher than it is now so overall there’s going to be an increase in the level of services,” Martin Coiteux said.

The first of the REM trains are supposed to start rolling in 2020.