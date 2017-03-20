London police kept busy on St. Patrick’s Day

Though London didn’t see a repeat of the St. Patrick’s Day riot of 2012, police were still kept busy this year.

After a sea of green and a downtown chock full of parties, the London Police Service released its annual numbers for the day, revealing a range of offences–though only one Criminal Code charge.

Police worked with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), the bylaw enforcement office, the fire department and EMS to patrol the streets and establishments.

Compared to last year, some numbers were higher and others lower.

Liquor Licence Act charges – 2017: 52; 2016: 21

Trespassing charges – 2017: one; 2016: two

Highway Traffic Act charges – 2017: 20; 2016: 32

This year, police also issued five public nuisance charges and two citations for urination in public.

Working with the AGCO, police also conducted 15 bar checks, giving multiple establishments warnings for overcrowding.

A total of 123 warnings were issued this year.