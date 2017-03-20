Canada
March 20, 2017
Updated: March 20, 2017 3:58 pm

Rumble strips planned for LINC

By News Anchor
900CHML
Another future safety improvement is planned for the Lincoln Alexander Expressway.

Operations Manager Martin White says public Works staff will install rumble strips when the highway is resurfaced, likely within the next 2-or-3 years.

That’s in addition to “cat’s eyes”, which had been approved previously, and will also be added when the “LINC” and the Red Hill Parkway are paved.

The Red Hill Parkway already has rumble strips.

