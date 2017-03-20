Rumble strips planned for LINC

Another future safety improvement is planned for the Lincoln Alexander Expressway.

Operations Manager Martin White says public Works staff will install rumble strips when the highway is resurfaced, likely within the next 2-or-3 years.

That’s in addition to “cat’s eyes”, which had been approved previously, and will also be added when the “LINC” and the Red Hill Parkway are paved.

The Red Hill Parkway already has rumble strips.