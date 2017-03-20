Canada
March 20, 2017 2:57 pm

Former Medicine Hat Tory MLA Len Mitzel dead at 71

By Staff The Canadian Press

Len Mitzel, who served the riding of Cypress-Medicine Hat, died Sunday, March 19, 2017.

CHAT News Today
A A

A former MLA for southeastern Alberta has died.

Len Mitzel, who served the riding of Cypress-Medicine Hat, died Sunday. He was 71.

Mitzel held the riding for the Progressive Conservatives from 2004-2012.

Lorne Taylor, who was the legislative member before Mitzel, says the riding is made up of both rural and urban areas and Mitzel represented both well.

Taylor said Mitzel had been battling cancer.

“He was a decent, honourable, honest, caring person,” Taylor said.

(CHAT)

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta politics
Alberta Progressive Conservatives
Cancer
Cypress-Medicine Hat
Len Mitzel
Len Mitzel Alberta politician
Len Mitzel cancer
Medicine Hat
Medicine Hat MLA
Medicine Hat politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News