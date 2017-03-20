Kelowna’s Okanagan Lake bridge will reach capacity by 2040

If you think Kelowna needs another Okanagan Lake bridge, now is your time to speak up.

The provincial government has announced another round of open houses to gather input on the development of future transportation improvements in the Central Okanagan, including another bridge.

There’s been talk of building a second bridge over Okanagan Lake and it appears one will be needed by 2040.

The government says that’s when the William R. Bennett Bridge will reach capacity and the approaches on the Kelowna side will reach full capacity before 2040.

It goes on to say that by 2040, a trip along the full length of Highway 97 between Peachland and Lake Country will take between 15 to 24 minutes longer during rush hour and almost all signalled intersections along the corridor will see significant congestion and delay.

The public houses begin next week in Lake Country and wrap up in West Kelowna.

Monday, March 27

3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winfield Memorial Hall

10130 Bottom Wood Lake Rd.

Lake Country

Tuesday, March 28

3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ramada Kelowna Hotel and Conference Centre

2170 Harvey Ave.

Kelowna

Thursday, March 30

3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Westbank Lions Community Centre

2466 Main St.

West Kelowna