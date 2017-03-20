Crime
March 20, 2017 2:15 pm

Stolen truck crashes into Lethbridge home, 3 vehicles and fence: police

By Online Reporter  Global News

Lethbridge Police Service Headquarters.

Erik Mikkelsen / Global News
Lethbridge police are looking to the public for help locating two suspects wanted after a stolen truck crashed into a west-side home over the weekend.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Laval Boulevard at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, investigators found a GMC Sierra had also struck three parked vehicles and a fence, which it knocked over.

No one was injured in the crash.

A man and woman travelling in the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

Police describe the man as being between 5’8 and 5’10 with a stocky build. He was wearing a red lumberjack-style jacket with a grey hood and a white toque. The woman is described as being heavier-set with short black hair.

In a Monday news release, police said damage was estimated to be around $200,000, and the vehicle was thought to be stolen from Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or contact Crime Stoppers.

