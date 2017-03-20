Bob Dylan, Brad Paisley coming to Saskatoon

Two big concert announcements were made by SaskTel Centre on Monday morning – Bob Dylan and Brad Paisley are coming to Saskatoon this summer.

Dylan, the Grammy award winning folk-rock icon and an inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will be in concert with his band on Friday, July 14.

Tickets, which range in price from $47.50 to $87.50, go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. CT.

Paisley will be bringing his tour to SaskTel Centre on Saturday, August 19.

Chase Bryant and Lindsay Eli will be the opening acts.

Tickets to the general public also go on sale this Friday and range in price from $39.50 to $99.50.