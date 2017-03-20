Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey found

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey has finally come to an end.

The jersey was recovered after a joint operation by the FBI, the NFL, and the New England Patriots’ security department, the league announced Monday.

The NFL says Brady’s missing Super Bowl XLIX jersey was also recovered in the operation.

The jersey was found in Mexico, “in the possession of an unidentified member of the international media,” according to a report released by Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer.

“Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI,” the NFL said in its statement.

The jersey went missing following the Patriots’ stunning 34-28 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5. According to league officials, Brady realized the jersey was stolen immediately after the game.

“It’s unfortunate, because that’s a nice piece of memorabilia,” said Brady, speaking to the press after the game. “Those are pretty special ones to keep. But what can you do? I’ll take the ring. That’s good enough for me.”

According to a report issued by the Houston police department, the jersey’s estimated value is $500,000.