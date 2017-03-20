Firebomb damages apartment balcony on Chambly Street in Longueuil
Longueuil police are investigating after someone threw a firebomb at an apartment balcony early Monday morning.
A call was made to 911 services around midnight after the Molotov cocktail-type object was thrown at a balcony of a residential building on Chambly Street in Longueuil.
Emergency services were able to contain and extinguish the fire.
One apartment window was broken, nobody was injured in the incident.
Longueuil police continued investigating the matter on Monday morning.
