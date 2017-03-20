Spring officially arrives in London

Londoners can bid farewell to winter and look forward to warmer days, budding plants, and the return of singing birds.

Spring officially arrived at 6:28 a.m. Monday.

We’ll be greeted with above average temperatures for most of the week, but it won’t be picture perfect.

Monday’s high will be 6 C, slightly higher than the average of 5.1 C for this time of year. Environment Canada is forecasting a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries through the morning.

Temperatures will jump to 10 C Tuesday before dipping all the way down to zero on Wednesday.

The mercury will rise to 5 C on Thursday with a chance of flurries, before returning to double digits on Friday.

The highest temperature for the first day of spring was 16.7 C, set back in 1976.