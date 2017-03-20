Woman killed in collision that shuts Highway 720 exit at Notre Dame

A 26-year-old woman died on Monday morning after the car she was riding in crashed at the Notre-Dame West exit from westbound Highway 720.

Around 2 a.m., a call was made to 911 to indicate that an accident occurred just off the highway.

“High speed was a factor as the car lost control.” Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle said. “The 26-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.”

Three passengers were in the vehicle at the time.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the hospital around 6 a.m. on Monday.

The Notre-Dame West exit of westbound Highway 720 and Notre-Dame West between Monk and Angrignon were closed Monday morning as police investigated.