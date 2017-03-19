U of A Golden Bears volleyball team lose national championship final

The Trinity Western Spartans are U Sports men’s volleyball champions once again.

Blake Scheerhoorn led the way with 22 kills as the No. 1 Spartans beat the No. 7 Alberta Golden Bears 3-1 on Sunday in the championship match for their second straight national title.

Trinity Western took the match 25-20, 25-20, 27-29, 25-23.

Fifth-year setter Brett Walsh recorded 48 assists, eight digs, and one ace to earn player of the match honours in his final game with Alberta.

Earlier in the day, the No. 5 McMaster Marauders downed the No. 3 UBC Thunderbirds 3-0 to claim the bronze medal.

Set scores were 25-15, 27-25, 25-17.

“Not exactly the colours we wanted, but we’re very proud of what we accomplished so far,” said McMaster’s Danny Demyanenko, who finishes his university career with two silvers and three bronze medals.

Brandon Koppers led McMaster with 10 kills while UBC got 13 kills from Irvan Brar.

The Marauders have won five straight medals at the national championship.