Weather
March 19, 2017 10:16 pm
Updated: March 19, 2017 10:22 pm

Residents in Lethbridge still being asked to conserve water due to conditions on Oldman River

By Staff The Canadian Press

The City of Lethbridge is asking residents to limit their water use.

Global News
A A

The City of Lethbridge is still urging residents to conserve water due to conditions on the Oldman River.

The city’s website states that a quick melt and ice jams are causing high turbidity in the river, making the water difficut to treat.

It says conservation will help maintain its storage levels until the treatment plant can make adjustments.

The city says it will also help avoid a boil-water order.

It asks that residents and businesses refrain from all outdoor use, including washing cars, and avoid using dishwashers, washing machines and taking long showers.

Residents are also asked not to hoard water, as the city says it creates an increase in water consumption in a short period of time, adding to difficulties at its treatment plant.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
City of Lethbridge
Ice Jams
Lethbridge
Oldman River
Water use

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News