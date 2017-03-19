Residents in Lethbridge still being asked to conserve water due to conditions on Oldman River

The City of Lethbridge is still urging residents to conserve water due to conditions on the Oldman River.

The city’s website states that a quick melt and ice jams are causing high turbidity in the river, making the water difficut to treat.

Our community effort to limit water usage is making a difference, but it needs everyone's support. Please continue those efforts today. pic.twitter.com/x9Vvw1mhcW — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) March 19, 2017

It says conservation will help maintain its storage levels until the treatment plant can make adjustments.

The city says it will also help avoid a boil-water order.

It asks that residents and businesses refrain from all outdoor use, including washing cars, and avoid using dishwashers, washing machines and taking long showers.

Residents are also asked not to hoard water, as the city says it creates an increase in water consumption in a short period of time, adding to difficulties at its treatment plant.