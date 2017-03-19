17th annual Kinesiology Games arrive in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Nearly 800 students and volunteers from across Canada spent the weekend in Manitoba competing at the Kinesiology Games.

Students from 30 different schools made their way to Winnipeg for a series of events and challenges that allowed them to put their classroom skills to use.

Activities and challenges ranged from academics to athletics and included dance, spirit, solo and team activities.

Organizers said the unique part to the Kin Games was the ability for students to also attend a career fair.

A new component was added to the games this year as well, piloted by the Manitoba students. The event fundraised and donated nearly $8,000 to Jump Start.

“Everything we purchased, such as hockey sticks, hockey nets, the padding, we have tennis balls, pilons and stuff, we’re donating to Jump Start as well. All this equipment is going to stay local at the local Jump Start as well as the $8,000 that was raised across Canada,” Joelle Preston, with the Kinesiology Games, said.