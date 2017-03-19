Lethbridge Police search for man last seen in Calgary
Lethbridge Police are asking the public for help in finding 41-year-old Myron Big Throat.
Big Throat was last seen near the Best Western Hotel at Calgary’s International Airport on March 18.
Police are concerned for Big Throat’s well-being.
He is described as 5’11” tall, with brown eyes and weighs about 150 lbs.
Police said he was last seen wearing a black hat, grey button up shirt, grey pants and black leather shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge Police.
