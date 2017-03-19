Crime
March 19, 2017 4:07 pm

Lethbridge Police search for man last seen in Calgary

Lisa MacGregor By Reporter  Haley Jarmain

Lethbridge police are searching for 41 year-old Myron Big Throat.

Credit: Lethbridge Police
A A

Lethbridge Police are asking the public for help in finding 41-year-old Myron Big Throat.

Big Throat was last seen near the Best Western Hotel at Calgary’s International Airport on March 18.

Police are concerned for Big Throat’s well-being.

He is described as 5’11” tall, with brown eyes and weighs about 150 lbs.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black hat, grey button up shirt, grey pants and black leather shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge Police.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Big Throat
Lethbridge Police
Police Searching for Big Throat

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News