UNB Varsity Reds defend University Cup title against Saskatchewan Huskies 5-3
The University of New Brunswick (UNB) Varsity Reds won the 2017 University Cup with a 5-3 victory over the Saskatchewan Huskies on Sunday in Fredericton.
UNB claimed their second consecutive Canadian university men’s hockey championship with the win.
