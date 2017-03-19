Sports
March 19, 2017 3:10 pm
Updated: March 19, 2017 3:16 pm

UNB Varsity Reds defend University Cup title against Saskatchewan Huskies 5-3

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The UNB Varsity Reds won the 2017 University Cup with a 5-3 win over the Saskatchewan Huskies Sunday.

U Sports / Global News
The University of New Brunswick (UNB) Varsity Reds won the 2017 University Cup with a 5-3 victory over the Saskatchewan Huskies on Sunday in Fredericton.

UNB claimed their second consecutive Canadian university men’s hockey championship with the win.

