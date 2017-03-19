Kelowna Rockets host Kamloops Blazers in round 1 of WHL playoffs

The Kelowna Rockets will face off against the Kamloops Blazers in round one of the WHL playoffs.

The Rockets head into the postseason having won eight of their last 10 games, including back-to-back wins over the Vancouver Giants to close out the regular season.

The Rockets finished the season just one point behind the Prince George Cougars, who won the B.C. division title.

The first two games of the series will be played at Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Friday and Saturday. The series then shifts to Kamloops for Games 3 and 4, which will take place on March 28 and 29.