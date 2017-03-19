Same rules remain for NDP to elect leaders

WINNIPEG — Manitoba New Democrats did not receive the two-thirds vote they needed to change leadership voting rules, which would allow every member the ability to vote on the leadership for the NDP.

Changes to any rules needed to be supported by two-thirds of the delegates at the meeting this past weekend. But, according to MLA for Minto, Andrew Swan, there were several proposals for changes on the table Saturday, but none were approved by enough delegates to pass the motions.

“New Democrats are frustrated we couldn’t come up with a two-third consensus that the rules should be changed. But, New Democrats are democratic, [and] we let people speak their minds,” Swan said.

The party voted Saturday to keep its delegate system in place. This means representatives from each constituency and labour group will choose the new leader.

According to analysts, this decision could favour Wab Kinew, who was brought in to the party by former Premier, Greg Selinger.

Swan said the New Democrats are looking forward to having a permanent leader announced that will “take on Brian Pallister and the tories.”

Over 550 delegates from across the province joined at this weekend’s Manitoba NDP Convention and discussed 150 policy resolutions on issues ranging from jobs, the economy, health care, education, and environmental protections, as well as amendments to the party constitution.

According to a statement from the party, former Provincial Secretary David Woodbury was elected as the new provincial executive.

-With files from The Canadian Press