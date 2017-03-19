23-year-old Moose Jaw man stabbed multiple times
Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the stabbing of a 23-year-old Moose Jaw man.
Moose Jaw Police said officers were called to the 200-block of Ominica Street West for a disturbance shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating what happened and are asking anyone with more information to come forward.
