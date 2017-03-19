Crime
Man suffers facial injuries after single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke

Firefighters at the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke early Sunday. Andrew Collins/Global News

Andrew Collins/ Global News
A man was taken to hospital with facial injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke early Sunday.

Toronto Police said officers responded to a call at 1:58 a.m. about a single vehicle crashing into a hydro pole on Kipling Avenue and Rowntree Road.

The vehicle had burst into flames.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, was able to get out of the vehicle with the assistance of bystanders, according to police.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Police have not disclosed if charges will be laid.

