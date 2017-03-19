Man suffers facial injuries after single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
A man was taken to hospital with facial injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke early Sunday.
Toronto Police said officers responded to a call at 1:58 a.m. about a single vehicle crashing into a hydro pole on Kipling Avenue and Rowntree Road.
The vehicle had burst into flames.
The driver, a 34-year-old man, was able to get out of the vehicle with the assistance of bystanders, according to police.
He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.
Police have not disclosed if charges will be laid.
