Man in his 20s dead after shooting in East York

A man in his twenties has died following a shooting in East York Saturday night.

Toronto Medics were called to the scene at Meighen Avenue near Victoria Park and Dawes Road on Saturday evening around 9 p.m.

Paramedics said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local trauma centre where he later died from his injuries.

This is now the 13th homicide in Toronto this year.

Investigators have yet to release suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).