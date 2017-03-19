Police not ruling out whether multiple incidents in Dartmouth connected

From a bomb threat on the MacDonald bridge, to an arson call at an Alderney Drive apartment building,

Halifax Regional Police are investigating whether a series of incidents that occurred in Dartmouth on Saturday are related.

At around 5:30 p.m. police responded to an arson call at 1 Alderney drive.

Upon arrival, they discovered the sprinkler system was activated in the common room of the building due to an item being lit on fire,

The building sustained water damage as a result of the incident.

Later that night, police were once again called to Alderney drive to respond to a robbery.

The incident was called in around 9:00 p.m. and happened on Geary Street.

Three males wearing masks, all suspected to be in their 20s, robbed a male of clothing, his cell phone and wallet.

No weapon was reportely used in the robbery and no further description details were provided.

Another call came into police around 9:30 p.m. where officers responded to a bomb threat in the area of the MacDonald bridge.

As a precaution, the bridge was closed for approximately half an hour while a search of the area was conducted.

Shortly after police determined the call was a hoax and reopened the bridge to vehicles.

Police haven’t ruled out whether all three incidents are connected and are asking for the public’s assistance in these investigations.

Any information can be called into police at 902-490-5020 or Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or texting a tip – Tip 202 + your message to 274637.