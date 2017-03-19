This week on Focus Montreal: March 18

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community and brings their stories into focus.

It airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week on Focus Montreal:

WARNING: The above video contains images unsuitable for a younger audience

Animal cruelty in the West Island?



A West Island research lab in is on the defensive after shocking video surfaced showing mistreatment of animals at their Bair D’Urfe laboratories.

The disturbing images were captured by a Last Chance for Animals investigator who spent over four months working undercover at International Toxicology Research Canada labs on the West Island.

The images sparked outrage across the country, prompting the national council responsible for monitoring animal welfare in research laboratories to investigate.

A complaint has also been filed with the Quebec government.

Last Chance for Animals spokesperson Sayara Thurston joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to discuss the issue.

Hot Cities of the World Tour



During McGill University’s reading week earlier this month, 30 students got an opportunity to venture outside of the conventional classroom and into the economic and cultural hot beds of the world.

March 5, marked the conclusion of the ninth edition of Professor Karl Moore’s Hot Cities of the World Tour.

It gave 30 McGill students the chance to travel to Hong Kong and the Philippines, where they toured both the capital Manila and the province of Palawan.

Associate professor Karl Moore and McGill University student Nicole Lechter dropped by Focus Montreal studios to share the story of their travels.

For the love of Irish music



St. Patrick’s Day festivities are in full swing across the city this weekend and Montrealers are celebrating everything Irish, including the music.

But how deeply does Irish music resonate with Montrealers?

That’s what a Concordia University researcher is trying to find out.

Jérémy Tétrault-Farber is turning his love of both Irish and Montreal music into a PhD thesis.

Now in the third year of his PhD, Tétrault-Farber is exploring how non-Irish people have contributed to the traditional Irish music soundscape in the city.

Tétrault-Farber sat down with senior anchor Jamie Orchard to discuss his thesis and what sparked his passion for Irish studies.