WATCH: Batman helps Montrealers dig out after winter storm

A lucky few Montrealers stuck in the snow this week got some superhuman help when they went to dig their cars out after one of the worst storms in recent memory.

Batman made an appearance in one Montreal suburb, helping to dig out cars, helping people cross the streets and even carrying their groceries.

The superhero’s good deeds can be seen in a video that’s gone viral since it was posted Thursday.

The two men behind the video, Julien Bauby and Mehdi Bennani Smires, said they posed as the caped crusader just to put a smile on people’s faces.

“We saw the snow outside and said, ‘People need help in Montreal and we’re here,’” Baudy told Global News.

“So we took the Batman costume … to give a smile to everybody”

They said nearly everyone they saw was happy to see them, and instead of a gruelling, necessary task, shovelling cars out turned into a bit of a game.

The pair run MJ Anim’Action, an event agency that specializes in corporate events and children’s parties.

They also volunteer at local hospitals, by visiting sick kids while dressed up in costumes, along with the Starlight Foundation and Reves d’enfants. That’s why they had a Batman costume on hand.

“For us… it is very important to give back to society, to be true heroes for our neighbours,” Baudy said.

“That’s why we wanted to meet our fellow citizens who needed a superhero in the flesh to help them face this last snowstorm!”

Around 40 centimetres of snow fell on Montreal earlier this week. Hundreds of people were stranded on Highway 13 after a collision involving a tractor-trailer.