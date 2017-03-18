Red Deer RCMP investigate after man shot in the leg

RCMP responded to reports of a man shot in the back of the leg along 44 Street at around 11 p.m. Friday night in Red Deer.

When mounties arrived, they said a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gun shot wound and was in stable condition.

Witnesses told RCMP that after the shooting a man in a dark SUV fled the area after the shooting.

Early Saturday morning, RCMP located and recovered two stolen SUVs.

Officials said it’s not known at this time if they’re connected.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers.