Vancouver-themed Nike Air Max 90 sneakers sell out at Nordstrom

A limited-edition pair of Vancouver-themed Nike Air Max sneakers sold out in less than two hours at Nordstrom’s Pacific Centre location on Saturday.

Only 50 pairs of the custom-designed shoes were available on Saturday morning, retailing for $225. Featuring laser-engraved icons inspired by Vancouver culture — think hockey sticks, orca whales and rain clouds — and a gold “Vancouver” plaque, the sneakers were created to celebrate Nike Air Max’s anniversary.

March 26 is Nike’s Air Max Day, marking 30 years since the iconic shoe with inventive air-cushioning technology hit the shelves.

In coordination with the anniversary, a new permanent women’s-only Nordstrom boutique — Nordstrom x Nike — launched this weekend. Vancouver is one of only four cities to feature the Nike boutique and city-inspired shoes, along with Toronto, Seattle and Chicago.

Limited-edition product will be launched at the Vancouver location each month, but these Vancouver shoes won’t be coming back.



